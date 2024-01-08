Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMP opened at $382.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.19 and a 200 day moving average of $342.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $386.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.