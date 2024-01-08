Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,983,000 after buying an additional 931,387 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,914,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 409,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 749,335 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

