Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

