Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $9,493,943. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $656.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.41. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $462.22 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

