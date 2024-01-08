Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3,433.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

