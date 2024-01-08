Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

