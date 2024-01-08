Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,247 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

