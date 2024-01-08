Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 829 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

