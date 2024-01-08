Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

