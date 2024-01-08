Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

