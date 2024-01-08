Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.