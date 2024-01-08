Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287,898 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Visa worth $2,848,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.80.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $259.69 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.