Bank of America Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.03 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $382,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

