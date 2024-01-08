Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE BALY opened at $11.92 on Friday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $543.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton acquired 10,600 shares of Bally's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of Bally's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

