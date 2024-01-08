Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.80.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $259.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.51. The company has a market capitalization of $476.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
