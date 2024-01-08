Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Azenta by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

