AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $182.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

