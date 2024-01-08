Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2 %

ALV stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.