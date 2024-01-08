AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.76)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.5 %

ATRC stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AtriCure by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AtriCure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AtriCure by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

