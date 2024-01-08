Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,584,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

