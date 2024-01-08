ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.