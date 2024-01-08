AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $321.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $351.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.42.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.59 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.89 and a 200-day moving average of $324.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.