Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

