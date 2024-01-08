AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANGO stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 486,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,385,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

