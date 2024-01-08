Analyzing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 24.96% 15.41% 8.74% Black Stone Minerals 71.68% 43.64% 31.61%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 7 1 2.75 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $31.66, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Marathon Oil pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.78 $3.61 billion $2.70 9.03 Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.43 $476.48 million $2.04 7.87

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Black Stone Minerals on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

