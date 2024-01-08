Analyzing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 2.09 $53.39 million $1.43 8.90 Byline Bancorp $370.05 million 2.73 $87.95 million $2.64 8.74

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 20.42% 13.23% 0.99% Byline Bancorp 20.91% 13.37% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

