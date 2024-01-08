Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $69.67

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.74. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

