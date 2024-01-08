Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $11.15

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.28 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $407.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

