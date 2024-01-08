Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $61.71

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spire by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after purchasing an additional 742,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $62.70 on Friday. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

