Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $31.56

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $458,695.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,848,992 shares of company stock valued at $55,696,178. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after acquiring an additional 898,428 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IOT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Samsara has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

