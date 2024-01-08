Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Target Price at $138.63

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

