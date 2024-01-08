Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $9.05

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

