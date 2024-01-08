Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $13.42

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $549.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

