Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.53 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.