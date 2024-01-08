Analysts Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target at $21.94

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBRG. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.99. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

