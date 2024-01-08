Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $674.54

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $674.54.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $652.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $392.21 and a 1-year high of $723.42. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $659.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

