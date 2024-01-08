Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $17.92

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

CRDO stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.77.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,563,938.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,607,367 shares of company stock worth $29,160,383. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

