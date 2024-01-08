Analysts Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $203.08

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of COR opened at $211.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $212.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock valued at $268,391,472 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. United Bank grew its stake in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

