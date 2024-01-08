Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222,158 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.55 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

