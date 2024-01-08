Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

AMPH stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.