AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 8,400 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.42 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

