AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 106,587 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,587 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

