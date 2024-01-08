AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $158.21 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.