AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,200 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 90.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after buying an additional 3,083,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

