AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 230 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 23.8% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $344.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

