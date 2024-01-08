AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WSC opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.