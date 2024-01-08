AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $227.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.04. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.