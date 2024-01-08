AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,620,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,220 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

