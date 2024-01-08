AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.