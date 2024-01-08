AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $130.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

